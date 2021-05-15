Greg McElroy Has Very Blunt Message For Tim Tebow, Jaguars

You can count SEC analyst and former quarterback Greg McElroy among the many who aren’t fans of Tim Tebow joining the Jacksonville Jaguars for training camp.

Appearing on SiriusXM ESPNU radio this week, McElroy ripped the Jaguars for trying him out as a tight end. He dismissed the idea that he could be used as a Taysom Hill-esque utility player, pointing out the huge difference in speed between them.

McElroy pointed out that it didn’t work when the two were teammates on the New York Jets in 2012. He feels that the locker room chemistry could be negatively affected by all of the attention Tebow receives.

Ultimately, McElroy feels the Tebow signing is just “a sideshow”. He believes that Urban Meyer is setting a poor tone for the rest of the team by bringing him on board in any way.

Via Saturday Down South:

“Everyone’s saying ‘oh he’s finally doing what he should’ve done 10 years ago by switching to tight end.’ Y’all, we were with him on the Jets. They tried to switch him to tight end, he wasn’t good. That’s what you do in college. ‘Oh they’ll just use him as a Taysom Hill player.’ Tim ran a 4.8, Taysom Hill runs a 4.4. They’re just two totally different players. Tim is a good dude and I hope the best for him but it’s a sideshow. That’s what it will be come training camp time. I think it kind of undercuts, undermines what Urban Meyer is trying to build. I’m not saying… maybe he makes the team, maybe he doesn’t but it’s going to take away from the task at hand which is trying to put together the most competitive roster in camp. “I’m sure there’s going to be players, as someone who’s gone through training camp with Tim, there’s going to be players rolling their eyes at how much attention the fourth or fifth string tight end gets. It’s going to piss people off. As a result, it’s going to affect locker room chemistry, like it did with us with the Jets. Not because there’s animosity towards Tim, but there’s animosity toward the coverage Tim receives. I think that’s a stupid move.”

This isn’t the first time a team has tried to turn Tim Tebow into a tight end. @GregMcElroy witnessed it first hand as his teammate on the Jets and shared his thoughts on the latest attempt in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/idSHuvwBkV — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) May 12, 2021

There’s merit to some of Greg McElroy’s arguments to be sure. Tim Tebow couldn’t find a role in the NFL while he was a young player, so there’s definitely reason to doubt he can find it at the age of 34.

And while Tebow isn’t to blame for everyone wanting to talk about him all the time, it’s also true that the media just won’t stop asking about him to the potential exclusion of other players desiring attention.

It’s a trick situation that Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in right now.

But it won’t be long before Tim Tebow actually has to prove that he’s got the goods.