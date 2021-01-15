Here’s What Urban Meyer Said About Trevor Lawrence Before The Season

Urban Meyer is officially the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. In all likelihood, his Week 1 starter at quarterback will be Trevor Lawrence.

The Jags have the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, and Lawrence is the consensus top choice. Back in June, Meyer ranked Lawrence the No. 1 quarterback in the nation, just ahead of Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

“I had Fields and Trevor right next to each other,” Meyer said at the time. “I put Trevor Lawrence for one reason, he played one more year. That was it. The one thing I’ll say about Justin Fields, because I’m very close to the situation, any concerns about him being a throwing quarterback are gone now. He’s developed, he’s outstanding.”

In another preseason appearance on FOX, Meyer went further in-depth on what makes Lawrence such a well-regarded talent and separates him from other QBs. One of the things he mentioned was toughness.

“Think about when [Ohio State defensive back] Shaun Wade, in the College Football Playoff, hit Trevor Lawrence. The score was 16-0, they were losing. They had to take him off the field and fight him to get him off the field. He comes back on their next play, four plays later, Clemson scores and it’s 16-7. Even more impressive, the next drive, he runs it for a touchdown 67 yards. That’s toughness. That’s earning respect.”

Meyer also cited Lawrence’s competitiveness, leadership and adaptability. You can view his full remarks below.

Urban x Trevor….? 👀 Take a look at @CoachUrbanMeyer breaking down what makes @Trevorlawrencee so special earlier this season on Urban's Playbook 📝 pic.twitter.com/g51LPtWdGg — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 14, 2021

Jaguars fans, after a rough 13 years (save for 2017), it is okay to dream big. You’ve got a big-name coach and a big-time quarterback prospect coming in for next season.

Exciting times in Jacksonville.