How Urban Meyer Has Affected Jaguars’ Season Ticket Sales

Urban Meyer has only been on the job a few days, and he’s already having a positive impact on the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise.

Meyer will ultimately be judged in Jacksonville by how many games he wins, but for now, just getting more fans to attend those games is a good start.

According to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, Meyer has led to an influx in Jaguars’ season-ticket purchases over the last several days.

Meyer’s hiring has already had an impact on the Jaguars’ season-ticket sales. Chad Johnson, the team’s senior VP of sales and service and chief content officer, said that half of its total season-ticket deposits came in on Thursday after Meyer was hired (it was announced at 6:42 p.m. ET), and the team is eight times ahead of last year’s pace at this point in the year.

This is great news for a franchise that is coming off a 1-15 season and has gone 12-36 overall in the three years since it appeared in the AFC Championship Game.

In fact, that 2017 season was the only time the Jaguars have had a winning campaign in the last 13 years, and the only time in the last decade they didn’t suffer double-digit losses.

It is up to Meyer to make a winning season a regular occurrence in Jacksonville and not an aberration. If he does that, all the fans who bought tickets will be very happy.