Ian Rapoport Offers Update On Byron Leftwich, Jaguars Situation

At one point this week, it seemed like Byron Leftwich would become the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, a deal hasn’t materialized yet.

According to Chris Porter of First Coast News, the Jaguars have not yet hired Leftwich because he apparently wants Trent Baalke out as the general manager.

On the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had an update on where things stand between Leftwich and the Jaguars. It’s safe to say Jacksonville doesn’t have a new coach yet.

“Byron Leftwich is, as of right now, not the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars,” Rapoport said. “Although believe me I’ve made many calls about this the last few days.”

There was a report stating that Jacksonville would fire Baalke, and then bring in Byron Leftwich and Adrian Wilson. Rapoport shut down those talks during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“You saw the stuff with Baalke yesterday about him maybe getting fired and them bringing in Adrian Wilson. They have not requested to speak with Adrian Wilson yet, and Baalke is still employed. I don’t get the sense that Leftwich and the Jaguars are closing in on anything.”

What is going on in Jacksonville with Byron Leftwich?? "As of right now he is not the Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars & I don't get the sense that they're closing in on anything" ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/mP6cgdeJL6 — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 28, 2022

The Jaguars could make major changes to their regime in the coming days. For now, however, it sounds like Baalke will remain the general manager.

Leftwich, meanwhile, has received an interview request from the New Orleans Saints. Perhaps that’ll force Jacksonville’s hand.