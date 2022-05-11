Jaguars Reportedly Release Offensive Lineman

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 9: A general view of Alltel Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts come into town to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 9, 2003 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 28-23. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

With rookie minicamps taking place around the NFL this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars have decided to make a minor change to their roster.

On Wednesday, the Jaguars announced that they've released offensive lineman Jared Hocker.

Hocker, 23, has been unable to really find his footing in the NFL. After finishing his college career at Texas A&M, he went undrafted.

The Seattle Seahawks took a chance on Hocker, but it didn't take very long before he was cut. Shortly after he was released, he was signed to the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad.

After spending about a month with the Rams, Hocker took his talents to Jacksonville.

It's unfortunate for Hocker that he was released, but he still has two months to find another home before training camp starts.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, must feel confident in their offensive line for them to already trim their depth chart.