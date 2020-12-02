Jacksonville Jaguars Announce Starting QB Decision For Week 13

The Jacksonville Jaguars are sticking with Mike Glennon at quarterback in Week 13 while keeping second-year pro Gardner Minshew on the bench.

Glennon started for Jacksonville last weekend, making his first appearance of the season in the process. He played fairly well, completing 20-of-35 passes for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 27-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Doug Marrone revealed that the eight-year vet will have another opportunity this Sunday when the Jaguars take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Jacksonville (1-10) is going nowhere but the top of the NFL Draft this year. Marrone is a certain lame-duck, and all that is left is to play out the string and secure a top-two pick.

Minnesota (5-6), meanwhile, is still in the playoff mix in the NFC. A win over the Jaguars would move the Vikings to .500 heading into the final quarter of the season.

The Jaguars and Vikings will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday from Minnesota. CBS will broadcast the action.