Jaguars Have Claimed 2 Players Following Kicker Move

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 05: Doug Pederson speaks to the media during a press conference introducing him as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium on February 05, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been quite busy this Wednesday, claiming a pair of players off waivers.

The Jaguars have claimed offensive lineman Wes Martin off of waivers from the New York Giants and edge rusher Rashod Berry off of waivers from the Detroit Lions.

In addition to these moves, Jacksonville waived kicker Matthew Wright. During the 2021 season, he made 21-of-24 field goal attempts.

Jacksonville's decision to part ways with Wright means Ryan Santoso and Andrew Mevis are the only two kickers on the depth chart.

As for the Jaguars' recent additions, Berry and Martin will most likely have to battle for roster spots during training camp.

Berry appeared in five games for the Lions last season, recording three tackles and a quarterback hit. Martin, meanwhile, appeared in seven games for the Giants.

Even though Martin has only 11 career starts in the NFL, he has been a serviceable backup since entering the league in 2019.