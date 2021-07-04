D.J. Chark is one of the few established NFL players that Urban Meyer inherits with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former LSU standout is excited for what he’s experienced with Meyer at the helm so far.

Meyer enters his first NFL season in any capacity as a coach. After building one of the most untouchable coaching resumes at the college level during his tenures at Utah, Florida, and Ohio State, he’ll seek to prove that he can translate it to the NFL level.

The takes over a team that went just 1-15 a year ago. Still, there are significant reasons for optimism. The team took Trevor Lawrence, one of the most NFL-ready quarterback prospects in years, with the No. 1 pick. Chark is pumped to catch passes from the former Clemson star, who he said is “so young and so talented” today. He’s also excited about the culture that Meyer is instilling.

“The 1-15 season is somewhere that we don’t want to go back. Everyone that’s here understands that,” Chark told NFL Network. “The guys that came in came from a lot of winning programs so we’re trying to develop that winning culture and just that comradery here and I think we’re going to do really good.

“I think we’re gonna shock a lot of people. I’m not one of the people that’s huge on setting record goals or anything like that, or saying how many wins or losses we’re gonna have but we’re gonna be an exciting football team, for sure.”

Chark is just 24, entering his fourth NFL season, but he’s the most well-established played in the Jags’ receiving corps. He broke out in 2019, catching 73 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns.

Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook have departed, but Chark will be joined by a talented veteran in Marvin Jones, while the team will look for Laviska Shenault to take a second-year leap. It is unclear how high the ceiling is for the Jacksonville Jaguars in year one under Urban Meyer, but they should be more intriguing and exciting than they’ve been in some time.

