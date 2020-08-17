For the second day in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars have had a member of their defensive line opt to retire from the NFL.

On Sunday, Jacksonville defensive tackle Rodney Gunter announced he was stepping away from football due to a heart condition. The Jaguars had signed the 28-year-old Gunter to a three-year contract in free agency.

Now, defensive end Aaron Lynch, who also signed with the Jaguars this offseason, is retiring. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news this evening.

Lynch signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville in May. He spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears after playing his first four years with the San Francisco 49ers.

A fifth-round pick out of USF in 2014, Lynch played in 73 career games, making 22 starts. He finishes his career with 105 tackles and 20 sacks

Jaguars’ DE Aaron Lynch, who has compiled 20 sacks in the NFL since the 49ers drafted him in the fifth round in 2014, now is planning to retire, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2020

Before this weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars were already projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. That prognostication won’t change as long as they keep losing defensive linemen to retirement.

Jacksonville is coming off a 6-10 season in 2019.