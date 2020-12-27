Realistically, the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars have mutual interests in the outcome of today’s game. The Bears can play their way into the playoffs over the next two weeks, after last night’s Arizona Cardinals loss. The Jags are now in pole position for the No. 1 pick, thanks to the New York Jets’ surprise win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Jaguar fans know what that means. It seems sacrilege to root against your own team, especially if you’re actually at the game. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick, whichever team lands it, and that could mean a fruitful 10-plus years for the Jaguars if they can take him.

Jets fans were apoplectic after the team shockingly won its first game and handed the Jaguars the No. 1 spot, at least for the time being. Jags fans, on the other hand, openly celebrated a Bears touchdown at today’s game.

It’s a pretty surreal sight, watching paying customers root against their team live, but it feels relatively normal for the year, and the NFL season, that we’re having. You can’t blame them either. Trevor Lawrence looks like a generational talent. He may very well be worth it.

Jaguars stadium is filled with cheers after the Bears TD. They know what's on the line 😅 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ZoqezDglji — ESPN (@espn) December 27, 2020

The reaction to that Trubisky-to-Graham Chicago Bears touchdown sounded like it came from Soldier Field. The Jags aren’t going away though; a moment ago they tied the game 10-10.

The tanking plan clearly isn’t one that resonates with the Jacksonville Jaguars or New York Jets players and coaches. The Jets are up on the shorthanded Cleveland Browns 13-3, with Adam Gase reportedly coaching for his job.

We’ll find out a lot about the 2021 NFL Draft order by the end of this early block of games.

[ESPN]