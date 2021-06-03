As the Jacksonville Jaguars continue their OTAs, there’s a notable, popular player conspicuously absent from training.

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco reported on Thursday that third-year quarterback Gardner Minshew was not at the voluntary workouts today. Per the report, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer will address his absence after the workouts.

Minshew won the Jaguars’ only game in 2020, but went just 1-7 as a starter due to a combination of poor play and injuries. With Trevor Lawrence already designated as the Jaguars’ new starter under Urban Meyer, he was slated for backup work at best.

But it’s more likely that Minshew will simply be cut or traded before the 2021 season. The Jaguars already have four quarterbacks on the roster and seemingly picked their backup already by giving C.J. Beathard a two-year, $5 million deal.

As a rookie sixth-round pick in 2019, Gardner Minshew broke records for the Jaguars over 14 games. He finished his first season with 21 touchdowns and just six interceptions while completing 60-percent of his passes for 3,271 yards.

In 2020, Minshew improved in some areas, specifically his accuracy, but it didn’t translate into wins.

He may not have much or any future in Jacksonville, but with what he’s done so far, he’s a shoo-in for a roster spot this coming season.

What team do you predict Gardner Minshew will play for this year? Will he start any games this season?

