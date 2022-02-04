Jacksonville Jaguars Have Reportedly Found Their New Head Coach

Late Thursday night, a report emerged suggesting the Jacksonville Jaguars found their new head coach.

Last week, it seemed like the team was set to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. However, the former Jaguars quarterback reportedly did not want to work with general manager Trent Baalke.

Instead of getting rid of Baalke, Jaguars owner Shad Khan decided to keep him – effectively eliminating Leftwich from the job. After losing out on Leftwich, the team turned its sights to a former NFL head coach.

Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson emerged as a frontrunner for the job. After taking a year off from the league, he was seen as a legitimate candidate once again.

On Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Pederson did, in fact, get the job.

Former Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson is being hired as the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 4, 2022

Schefter said Pederson and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence have already talked on the phone about their future together.

“New Jaguars’ HC Doug Pederson and QB Trevor Lawrence spoke on the telephone earlier this evening, before Jacksonville hired its new head coach,” Schefter said. “The two already were discussing their future together.”

Pederson was fired by the Eagles after the 2020 season. In five years with the team, he went 42-37-1 in the regular season and led the team to three playoff appearances, including a win in Super Bowl LII.

After a lengthy coaching search, the Jaguars finally have their man. Did Jacksonville make the right decision?