Report: Jaguars Hosting Big Name Free Agent RB

The Jacksonville Jaguars need some help at running back after the organization released former first-round pick Leonard Fournette earlier this week. It appears that help could potentially be on the way ahead of the 2020 season.

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is visiting the Jaguars this weekend, per Adam Schefter. Signing Freeman would fill a massive void left behind by Fournette, who the organization released earlier this week.

Freeman was once the highest-paid running back in the NFL. But the Falcons released Freeman earlier this year following a couple underwhelming seasons in Atlanta.

There was some speculation Freeman would sit-out the 2020 season. He hasn’t received the offers he’s hoped for during the off-season following his release. But it looks like the Jaguars may try and sign the former Falcon ahead of the 2020 season.

If the Jaguars can sign Devonta Freeman, he’ll likely play a massive role in a Jacksonville offense lacking weapons. There’s hope Gardner Minshew can carry his rookie-season momentum into his sophomore campaign. But that may prove difficult without Leonard Fournette in the backfield. Adding Freeman to the mix would most certainly lighten Minshew’s load.

Given what the team has done with the roster this offseason, it definitely looks like Jacksonville is looking to tank the 2020 season with the hope the organization can secure the No. 1 overall pick, though. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is the obvious choice at the top of 2021 mock draft boards.

The Jacksonville Jaguars begin their season on Sept. 13 against the Indianapolis Colts.

