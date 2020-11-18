The Spun

Jaguars WR Has Incredible Comment On Future With Team

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Keelan Cole returns a punt.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 15: Keelan Cole #84 of the Jacksonville Jaguars breaks past Hunter Bradley #43 of the Green Bay Packers as he returns a punt for a touchdown at Lambeau Field on November 15, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole is coming off of one of his best games of the season. In the team’s close loss to the Green Bay Packers, he caught five passes for 47 yards and a touchdown, and added an impressive score on a punt return.

Cole is in his fourth NFL season, all of which have been played with the Jags. The Kentucky Wesleyan alum was undrafted in 2017, but caught on with the team that spring. As a rookie, he posted a career high 748 yards.

He’s currently on pace for his best year since that first in the NFL. He has 34 catches for 427 yards and a career high four-touchdowns, and is on pace for his best yardage output of his career.

After playing out his first three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cole re-signed for $3.26 million on a one-year deal. It sounds like he wants to stay in Jacksonville going forward as well. Or, at the very least, he doesn’t want to play for any bird teams. That is very important.

That’s tough news for the Atlanta Falcons, who Keelan Cole knocks in that clip. It sounds like the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, and Seattle Seahawks are out too, and the Washington Football Team is on notice if it goes with RedHawks or another bird-based option for its new name.

If one of those teams gives him the best offer once he hits unrestricted free agency, we’ll see if his tune changes. This clip will be a fun one to revisit in that event.

