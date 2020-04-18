Jacksonville Jaguars Reportedly Had “Trade Discussions” On Star Player

On Saturday afternoon, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that one of the NFL’s top running backs is on the market.

Schefter reported the Jacksonville Jaguars placed Leonard Fournette on the trade block. The Jaguars have reportedly had “trade discussions” with other teams regarding the former No. 4 overall pick.

The trade discussions come just a few days after Fournette opened clamored for the Jaguars to sign quarterback Cam Newton. Whether or not the two are related is anyone’s guess.

However, the timing is suspect. Regardless, one of the NFL’s most productive running backs is on the market just five days before the first round of the NFL draft kicks off.

Here’s the news from Schefter.

Jaguars have had trade discussions with other teams regarding RB Leonard Fournette, league sources tell ESPN. Fournette is due $4.16 million in base salary in 2020. It's a situation that bears watching as this week's draft approaches. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2020

Fournette is in the final year of his rookie contract and is due just over $4 million for the 2020 season. Jacksonville likely wants to part with the talented running back before having to offer him a lucrative contract.

Carolina handed Christian McCaffrey a four-year, $64 million extension last week – setting the running back market.

Fournette won’t command as much, but he’ll certainly be asking for it. By putting him on the trade block, it looks like the Jaguars are comfortable with letting some other team pay him.

Will the Jaguars pull the trigger on a trade before the draft?