Jaguars Legend Knows Who Next Head Coach Should Be

Late Wednesday night – or early Thursday morning depending on your definition – the Jacksonville Jaguars finally made a decision on Urban Meyer.

Earlier this week, allegations emerged suggesting players and assistant coaches in Jacksonville had enough of Meyer. Yesterday, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during practice.

That was the final straw for Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who fired Meyer at 2:00 a.m. ET. With Meyer finally gone, potential replacements have been floated by analysts around the country.

One former Jaguars star knows who the team should hire, though. Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jimmy Smith thinks it’s time for Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to get a head coaching opportunity.

“I can’t think of a guy better than Byron Leftwich,” he said today.

Here’s more of what Smith had to say, via TMZ:

“That’s a guy that, at this stage right now that we’re in as far as the franchise, you need a guy who’s going to love the city and love the fans and love the franchise.”

Leftwich started his NFL career as a member of the Jaguars, where he played from 2003-06. Smith and Leftwich actually overlapped in Jacksonville for two seasons before Smith called it quits.

Since joining the coaching world in 2016, Leftwich has been rising up the ranks.

He could be in line for a head coaching opportunity in the near future.