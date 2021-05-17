Jacksonville Jaguars Officially Cut Young Running Back

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released running back Ryquell Armstead, who missed the entire 2020 season while dealing with COVID-19.

Armstead, a fifth-round pick out of Temple in 2019, showed signs of promise as a rookie. He rushed for 108 yards and one touchdown while catching 14 passes for 144 yards and two scores.

However, the 24-year-old back came down with COVID-19 last year and struggled mightily with the virus. He was reportedly hospitalized twice and dealt with complications, including “significant respiratory issues.”

As a result, Armstead did not play at all in 2020.

Hopefully, Armstead is fully recovered from his battle with COVID and can resume his career in 2021, even if he won’t be doing so in Jacksonville.

In the meantime, the Jaguars are still well-stocked at running back. The team still has second-year standout James Robinson, 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne, veterans Carlos Hyde and Dare Ogunbowale and former undrafted free agent Devine Ozigbo on its roster.