Jacksonville Jaguars Reportedly Make Decision On Leonard Fournette

On Friday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly made a major decision regarding the future of running back Leonard Fournette.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jaguars declined his fifth-year option. That means, unless to the two sides come to an agreement on a contract extension, 2020 will be Fournette’s last season with the team.

Of course, this comes as no surprise given the trade rumors surrounding the talented running back. Jacksonville reportedly tried to move the former No. 4 overall pick during the 2020 NFL draft.

After not finding a new landing spot for Fournette, the Jaguars appear set to roll with him as the team’s starting running back. Beyond that, however, it doesn’t look like he’ll be on the team for long.

Here’s the latest from Schefter.

Jaguars are not picking up the fifth-year option of former first-round pick Leonard Fournette, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 1, 2020

Earlier this afternoon, the Jaguars added a veteran running back to their roster.

Jacksonville signed former Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson. He reunites with his former head coach and the current Jaguars offensive coordinator, Jay Gruden.

What that means for Fournette is anyone’s guess at this point. Thompson is a talented running back, but he’s never been a feature back in the offense.

Will Fournette be on the Jaguars roster during the 2020 season?