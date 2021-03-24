Just about everyone around the league believes the Jacksonville Jaguars will select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. Until that day comes, head coach Urban Meyer is doing his part to bolster the team’s depth chart.

While the Jaguars already have a serviceable quarterback on their roster in Gardner Minshew, it doesn’t hurt to add another experienced signal-caller.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are expected to sign former San Francisco 49ers quarterback CJ Beathard. There aren’t any details out yet regarding his contract with Jacksonville.

Beathard, a former third-round pick, actually has experience playing against Meyer. He spent four years with the Iowa Hawkeyes before making the jump to the NFL.

Perhaps it was the Ohio State-Iowa connection that inspired Meyer to make this move.

The #Jaguars are expected to sign former #49ers QB CJ Beathard, source said, as the ex-SF third-round pick finds a home. Some added QB depth and experience for Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2021

Over the course of his tenure with the 49ers, Beathard completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 3,469 yards, 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Beathard could be a serviceable backup for Jacksonville, especially if Meyer decides to trade Minshew later this offseason.

The expectation in Jacksonville right now is that Lawrence will be on the team by April and win the starting job for Week 1. After all, he’s thought of as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.

In the event that plan doesn’t come to fruition, Beathard could hold down the fort until Lawrence is ready.