Jaguars Reportedly Sign Former Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The Jacksonville Jaguars are adding another interesting piece to their offense around Trevor Lawrence, as well as an accomplished return specialist. And this person doesn’t have to learn a new position. Pharoh Cooper, a wide receiver and former All-Pro special teamer, is signing with the club.

Cooper was a fourth-round pick out of South Carolina by the Los Angeles Rams in 2016. During his second NFL season, he played a minor role in the offense, catching 11 passes for 84 yards. He was a dynamite kick and punt returner, piling up 932 kick return yards for an average of 27.4, including one 103 yard touchdown. He also averaged 12.5 yards per punt return.

He’s remained effective as a return man, though he hasn’t repeated that 2017 production. The Arizona Cardinals claimed him off of waivers in late 2018, but he was released just ahead of the 2019 season. The Bengals signed him shortly thereafter, but released him weeks later. He signed back with the Cardinals in Oct. 2019, and then joined the Carolina Panthers for the 2020 season.

He played all 16 games last year, catching five passes for 73 yards, and adding 547 total return yards. We’ll see if he can continue to make an impact with his new home.

Former All-Pro and Pro Bowl WR/returner Pharoh Cooper is signing with the #Jaguars, source said. The former #Rams star, who most recently played for the #Panthers, lands in Jax. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 3, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars were fairly effective on punt returns last season, with Keelan Cole taking nine punts for 140 yards and a 91-yard score. As a team, they averaged 11.4 yards per return.

Kick returns were not as successful, with the team averaging 20.5 yards per attempt. Chris Claybrooks led the way with 289 yards on 13 returns.

Cole has moved on to the New York Jets for the 2021 season. Cooper probably won’t have his impact on offense, but he may be a good candidate to pick up the slack as a return specialist.

