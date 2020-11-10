The Jaguars Have Signed Their 6th Kicker Of The Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicking situation has been messy in 2020. On Tuesday, the team named its newest, and sixth, field goal kicker this season.

The Jaguars signed Chase McLaughlin off of Minnesota’s practice squad earlier this morning.

The acquisition comes after the team’s starter Josh Lambo aggravated his gluteus medius muscle for the second time this year. The 30-year-old will head back to the injured reserve list where he spent a month earlier in 2020.

For now, the field-goal and extra point duties will be handed off to McLaughlin.

We have signed K Chase McLaughlin off Minnesota’s practice squad to our active roster. He will be placed on our exempt/commissioner permission list as he goes through the testing and screening protocols and does not currently count against the 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/bimVExOxmO — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 10, 2020

Despite being stashed on the Vikings practice squad, McLaughlin does have some experience in the NFL. After going undrafted in 2019, the 24-year-old spent time on three different teams last year. In a reserve role with the Colts, the Chargers and the 49ers, McLaughlin went a combined 3-for-3 on field goals and a perfect 26-for-26 on extra points.

The young kicker clearly has the chance to be a staple in the league but has needed a place to stick. It’s possible that might happen in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars kicking situation has been in complete disarray this season. With Lambo’s injuries, four other kickers have tried to make their mark on the team. Veteran Steven Hauschka kicked in one game for the team but missed both of his field goal attempts. 26-year-old Aldrick Rosas went 4-of-5 in his kicking duties in Week 4, but was suspended by the league for four weeks starting Nov. 1 for his involvement in hit and run accident.

27-year-old Jonathan Brown and rookie Brandon Wright each started one game for the Jaguars, making their first ever appearances in the NFL.

But now, the gig is Mclaughlin’s.

The Jaguars play in Green Bay against the Packers next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.