Jaguars Officially Sign Their Second Tight End Of The Day

Tim Tebow wasn’t the only tight end with ties to head coach Urban Meyer that the Jacksonville Jaguars signed on Thursday.

The team also signed Ohio State product Luke Farrell, its fifth-round pick this year, to his rookie deal. Farrell was recruited to OSU by Meyer and now will be reunited with the head coach in Jacksonville.

Farrell caught five passes for 37 yards and a touchdown during the shortened 2020 season, with his lone score coming in the College Football Playoff semifinal win over Clemson. For his career, the Perry, Ohio native tallied 34 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns.

Farrell’s best collegiate season came in 2018, when he hauled in 20 receptions for 205 yards and one touchdown. He posted his season-high two touchdowns in 2019.

Chris Manhertz is currently the top tight end in Jacksonville, with Farrell, 2020 sixth-round pick Tyler Davis, veteran James O’Shaughnessy, Ben Ellerson and Tebow behind him on the depth chart.

O’Shaughnessy had the best 2020 stats of the group, catching 28 passes for 262 yards as the Jaguars’ No. 2 tight end.