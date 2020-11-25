The Jacksonville Jaguars Are Making A Change At QB This Weekend

The Jacksonville Jaguars are about to be on their third starting quarterback of the season. The team is making another change at the position this weekend.

Veteran Mike Glennon will start at QB for Jacksonville against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday. Glennon takes over for rookie Jake Luton, who replaced the primary starter, Gardner Minshew, after the second-year pro suffered a thumb injury.

Glennon has not started a game since 2017, when he made four starts for the Chicago Bears. He appeared in two games as a backup in each of the last two seasons, first for the Arizona Cardinals and then for the Oakland Raiders.

A third-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013, Glennon has thrown for 5,163 yards, 36 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 29 career games (22 starts). He is 6-16 as a starter.

Luton, a sixth-round rookie, started the last three games for the Jags, throwing for 624 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. Minshew started the first seven weeks of the season.

Jacksonville is 1-9 and pretty much outright tanking at this point. Fortunately for them, if they wind up with a top two pick, they’ll have a shot at landing a franchise quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft.

That will make having to play Glennon, Luton and company worth it.