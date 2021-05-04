Jagaurs Owner Reveals What Urban Meyer’s Said About Tim Tebow

Urban Meyer reached another milestone in his first year as an NFL coach last weekend by completing his first NFL Draft. Of course, the Jacksonville Jaguars made a major splash by drafting Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall and will now try to build their team around their new franchise quarterback.

But, Meyer doesn’t appear to be done adding offensive talent just yet.

Prior to the start of the first round last Thursday, a report emerged from Ian Rapoport claiming that Tim Tebow was seeking a return to the NFL in Jacksonville. Meyer went on to confirm that the former Florida quarterback conducted a workout for the Jaguars as a tight end.

On Tuesday, Jags co-owner Tony Khan also mentioned that Tebow worked out and that Urban “really believes” that he can help the team.

“Tim came in and worked out as a tight end… That’s not the position we’ve seen him play, but that’s the position that he’s practiced at with us,” Khan said in a recent “Jags Talk” interview. “So, that’ll be interesting to see how that contributes to us on offense. Obviously Urban knows Tim very well. Tim’s got a great history of winning. And Urban really believes he can help us.”

Tebow hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2015 pre-season before he left to pursue a career in professional baseball. However, at just 33-years-old, the two-time BCS National Champion clearly still believes that he can make an impact on the football field.

“Tim and I’ve talked about, when he was a quarterback in the NFL that was a big topic,” Meyer told reporters in a post-draft press conference about Tebow playing tight end, per Pro Football Talk. “I was so busy, I didn’t give him the time. ‘What do you think? What do you think?’ and I didn’t know, I was too busy to even think it through. I know playing a position in the National Football League without — that’s a long shot, this is years ago. How did it happen this time? We had a conversation. He worked out with our tight ends coach, I stopped by, did not stay for the whole workout. Then our focus went to the NFL draft. We’re going to revisit here in the near future. That’s how that all happened.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Meyer and the Jaguars sign Tebow to a deal before the start of the 2021 season.