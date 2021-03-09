Jaguars Reportedly Make Surprising Franchise Tag Decision

With the franchise tag deadline coming up soon, the Jacksonville Jaguars made an interesting decision regarding offensive tackle Cam Robinson this Tuesday.

In a surprising turn of events, Jacksonville will use the franchise tag on Robinson. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first to report the news.

“A surprise: The Jaguars are expected to franchise tag OT Cam Robinson, locking in their valuable OL for 2021 and keeping him from the free agent market. He was to be one of the top tackles available,” Rapoport tweeted.

The franchise tag will pay Robinson roughly $14 million for the 2021 season if the two sides can’t come to terms on a long-term contract.

A surprise: The #Jaguars are expected to franchise tag OT Cam Robinson, locking in their valuable OL for 2021 and keeping him from the free agent market. He was to be one of the top tackles available. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

Some NFL analysts are criticizing this move by the Jaguars, but there are several reasons why they made this decision.

For starters, Jacksonville has more cap space than any team this offseason. It’d be foolish for the front office to let its best players walk, especially if Urban Meyer values them. Let’s also not forget that spending $14 million on a starting left tackle for just one season isn’t that bad.

If Trevor Lawrence is coming to Jacksonville this spring, it would make sense for the coaching staff to put a formidable offensive line in front of him.

At the very least, Robinson could be a stopgap at the position for Meyer until he finds his eventual replacement.