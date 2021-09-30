In just a few hours, the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s a contest that pits the last two No. 1 overall picks against each other. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is looking for the first win of his NFL career, while Joe Burrow is hoping to find his third win of the 2021 season tonight.

Things got a little easier for Lawrence on Thursday afternoon when the Jaguars announced a notable wide receiver has been activated from injured reserve.

Tavon Austin went down with an injury during training camp before the 2021 season kicked off. The former college football superstar spent the first three weeks of the season in the IR.

After a stint on the IR, Austin is ready to return. According to Jaguars reporter Mia O’Brien, Austin has been activated from IR and will be eligible to play tonight.

#Jaguars have officially elevated K Matthew Wright from Practice Squad for tonight’s game, per release. The team also activated WR Tavon Austin from IR. He’ll be eligible to go tonight vs #Bengals — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) September 30, 2021

Austin has 220 catches for 2,026 yards and 15 touchdowns in addition to 1,340 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns during his NFL career.

Although he’s an aging veteran, he could provide a solid target for Lawrence, who has struggled in the first three games of his NFL career.

Jacksonville and Cincinnati kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.