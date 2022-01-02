Jaguars Add 2 Former Alabama Players To Roster Sunday

With two games left in the season and with the NFL’s worst record, the Jacksonville Jaguars are basically in 100-percent evaluation mode. But with injuries taking their toll, two former Alabama stars are getting a chance to play again.

Over the weekend, Jacksonville elevated offensive tackle D.J. Fluker to their active roster. They also signed punter J.K. Scott after placing starting punter Logan Cooke on injured reserve.

Fluker was the No. 11 overall pick by the San Diego Chargers in the 2013 NFL Draft. But over the past few years he’s played for three different teams. He has yet to play a down in 2021.

Fluker did previously play under Brian Schottenheimer in Seattle. Schottenheimer is currently the Jaguars’ acting offensive coordinator.

Scott was a fifth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft and served as their starting punter for three seasons. He was not brought back in 2021 though and has not played this season.

So the Jags will debut both J.K. Scott and D.J. Fluker tomorrow. Scott was signed yesterday after Jacksonville's incumbent punter went on IR. — Alabama Pro Updates (@BamaProUpdates) January 1, 2022

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-13 and have lost seven games in a row. Their most recent loss might have been among the most embarrassing – a 26-21 loss to the lowly New York Jets where they allowed the most rushing yards of any team this season.

Clearly the Jaguars have a lot of roster evaluating to do in the coming offseason. For the sake of their own sanity, they need somebody to show some growth in these final two games.

The Jaguars play the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. EST. The game will air on CBS.