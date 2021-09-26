Jaguars Add Notable Wide Receiver for Sunday’s Game

Urban Meyer and the Jaguars appear to have started a new tradition in Jacksonville.

For the third week in a row, the Jaguars have elevated a notable receiver from the practice squad. This time it’s none other than Colts’ first-round pick Phillip Dorsett. He’ll be active when the Jaguars take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Dorsett is the third practice-squad wide receiver the Jaguars have called up to the active roster so far this season. They called up Devin Smith in Week 1 and Laquon Treadwell in Week 2. Neither had a catch in either game.

Dorsett will try and be the first of the three to make a big impact for the Jacksonville offense.

We have elevated WR Phillip Dorsett II to the active/inactive list for #ARIvsJAX. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 25, 2021

The Urban Meyer era is off to a rough start. Jacksonville is 0-2 so far this season with losses to the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. Will the Jaguars win a game this season?

Jacksonville takes on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. One of the biggest keys for the Jaguars is for Trevor Lawrence to avoid turnovers. The No. 1 overall pick has already thrown five interceptions in two games. Yes, he’s only a rookie. But he needs to take better care of the ball to give Jacksonville a chance.

The Jaguars play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Phillip Dorsett, meanwhile, will be in uniform and on the active roster for the first time this season.