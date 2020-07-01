A.J. Bouye Has A Brutally Honest Comment On The Jaguars

Just a few years ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars had one of the best defenses in the NFL, including cornerback A.J. Bouye. The team was plays away from beating the New England Patriots and going to the Super Bowl.

The team blew the AFC Championship late to Tom Brady and company. The following year, they fell from 10-6 to 5-11 and last in the AFC South. Last season, the team went 6-10 during a tumultuous season, in which they lost new quarterback acquisition (and former Super Bowl MVP) Nick Foles early in the season.

There were bright spots. Sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew showed some serious flashes during the year, and while he struggled down the stretch, head coach Doug Marrone and his staff are moving forward with the former Washington State star. Foles was dealt to the Chicago Bears during the offseason.

He wasn’t the only one on the move. A.J. Bouye expressed his frustrations over the last few years, in the wake of the AFC Championship loss. He was traded to the Denver Broncos in March, something he clearly wanted. He discussed the move with SiriusXM NFL Radio this week.

“I just never was a part of something like that,” Bouye told SiriusXM, per ProFootballTalk. “Being in Houston before that and even seeing how the guys in Denver just gelling together with the chemistry between the players and the coaches. It was just something different and I didn’t know how to handle that.”

Bouye described a pretty hostile and toxic locker room situation with the Jaguars.

“It was so many things,” he continued. “From fighting in the locker room and disagreements to people wanting to be gone, I’ve just never seen that before.”

He isn’t the only notable player who sought out. 2017 Pro Bowler Yannick Ngakoue and star running back Leonard Fournette have both been floated in trade talks for months.

