Jaguars Announce New Decision On Starting Quarterback

Minshew Mania is back! The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Monday they’re handing the quarterback reins back over to Gardner Minshew.

Head coach Doug Marrone met with the media Monday afternoon and announced he was turning back to Minshew this week. The decision comes just a day after the Jaguars were blown out by the Tennessee Titans in a 31-10 ball-game.

In the midst of the blowout, Marrone inserted Minshew to replace Mike Glennon in the third quarter. It proved to be foreshadowing what was to come on Monday.

Minshew has another chance as the Jaguars’ starting quarterback. He’ll make the start this upcoming weekend when Jacksonville takes on the Baltimore Ravens.

Gardner Minshew may finish the season as the starter, but it’s pretty clear the Jaguars are looking at quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Right now, Jacksonville is slotted to select second in next year’s draft. That means it’s unlikely the Jaguars are able to select Clemson superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence, unless the organization trades up and acquires the top pick.

If Lawrence isn’t available, the Jaguars will look to either Ohio State’s Justin Fields or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. BYU’s Zach Wilson and Alabama’s Mac Jones could also be in the mix.

For now, the Jaguars are moving forward with Minshew. But the writing’s on the wall – Jacksonville is looking at quarterback prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft.