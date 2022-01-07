Jaguars Announce Notable Quarterback Move

The Jaguars are going to be down at least one quarterback for this Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Trevor Lawrence is still going to start but backup C.J. Beathard has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Dawuane Smoot has also been activated off the list.

We have placed QB C.J. Beathard on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and activated DL Dawuane Smoot from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.https://t.co/MCf3YPxxe2 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 7, 2022

As of right now, the Jaguars do not have another quarterback on the active roster but it looks like they’ll be elevating Danny Etling from the practice squad.

Lawrence will look to play spoiler on the Colts, who are looking to get back to the playoffs for a second straight year. Lawrence has started every game for Jacksonville this season and has continued to struggle every week.

He as 3,418 yards through the air with 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. That’s not the kind of TD/INT ratio that the fanbase was looking for, especially after he was taken with the top overall pick in 2021.

The Colts come into this contest having not won in Jacksonville since 2014. It’s a bit surprising overall since the latter hasn’t been good for most of the years since.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.