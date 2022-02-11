Jaguars Announce Team Has Signed A Veteran Quarterback

The Jacksonville Jaguars effectively fed quarterback Trevor Lawrence to the wolves in his rookie year, giving him little support in the form of mentorship during a brutal first season. They might have found a mentor for him in year two though.

On Friday, the Jaguars announced that they have signed quarterback Jake Luton to a reserve/future contract. Luton is coming off his second NFL season where he served as a backup for the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins.

But Luton has some familiarity with how the Jaguars operate. He was a sixth-round draft pick by the team in 2020 and started three games in Jacksonville as a rookie, going 0-3 with 624 yards, two touchdowns and six picks while completing 54.5-percent of his passes.

Luton was released before the 2021 Jaguars season and signed with the Seahawks. But he never saw action even after the team started having issues at quarterback. He was later released and signed with the Miami Dolphins practice squad.

Jake Luton rose to prominence as the starting quarterback at Oregon State between 2017 and 2019. He delivered them one of the best seasons for a quarterback in school history as a sixth-year senior, but never got them into a bowl game.

However, Luton impressed enough to go 189th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But with the Jaguars struggling internally in 2020, few quarterbacks had a chance to thrive that year.

Now Luton is back, and he’ll have a chance to be the understudy to Trevor Lawrence this spring and summer. Maybe he’ll even get his backup job back.

Will Jake Luton make the final 53-man roster for the Jaguars in 2022?