Jaguars Announce They Have Signed A Veteran WR

The Jacksonville Jaguars added a veteran wide receiver to their team on Monday afternoon.

The Jaguars are coming off an impressive 9-6 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. It’s their second win in three tries, marking a positive development for Urban Meyer and his team.

One day later, the Jaguars made several roster moves, including the addition of veteran wide receiver John Brown. They’ve also signed running back Jordan Wilkins.

Both Brown and Wilkins will be on Jacksonville’s practice squad.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed WR John Brown and RB Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad, the team announced today. Additionally, the Jaguars released RB Kerrith Whyte Jr. from the practice squad. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) November 8, 2021

Brown, 31, has bounced around the league these past few years. He began his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals and spent four years there. Brown has since spent time in Baltimore, Buffalo, Denver and now Jacksonville.