On Saturday morning, another NFL team was forced to close its practice facility after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

In this week alone, the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts made the same decision. This morning, it was the Jacksonville Jaguars who closed their facility.

The Jaguars announced a player from the practice squad tested positive for the virus. Here’s what the team had to say:

“Last night, we received results from our daily PCR testing that revealed an individual on our practice squad tested positive for COVID-19,” the Jags said in a statement. “After confirming the positive test, our organization began working with the NFL to review contract tracing data while the player self-isolated.”

“As a precautionary measure for today, we made the decision to conduct our football activities remotely while following the NFL protocols and recommendations,” the statement continued.

Earlier this week, the Colts, Falcons and Patriots all suspended activities at some point. Thankfully all three teams were able to resume practice on Saturday and there shouldn’t be any scheduling conflicts moving forward.

However, the Jaguars – and the league – will have to wait and see how the situation in Jacksonville develops. Hopefully this is an isolated incident so the Jaguars can face off against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville hosts Detroit in a contest that kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.