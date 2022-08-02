Jaguars Announce Trevor Lawrence Hall Of Fame Game Decision

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the second quarter in the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This Thursday evening, the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Las Vegas Raiders in the annual Hall of Fame Game.

On Tuesday morning, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson revealed second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence's status for their game against the Raiders.

Unfortunately for NFL fans, Lawrence won't play this Thursday. He's not the only starter who'll sit out for the Jaguars, as Travis Etienne has also been ruled out.

Since the Jaguars have four preseason games this year, they most likely want to take a cautious approach when it comes to playing Lawrence. After all, a lot of their success as a team will ride on his development.

As a rookie, Lawrence had 3,641 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Lawrence should look much better this season, especially since Etienne will be healthy. The former Clemson stars have really hit their stride in training camp.

“I think we’re in sync,” Lawrence said, via ProFootballTalk. “We were able to throw a little bit this offseason when he was in town, we were able to get together. We’ve always had a good relationship between us, so that’s something we didn’t lose, we still have that. Honestly just glad to have him back. He’s a big playmaker, just seeing him working himself back, you can see him starting to flash more and more every day. I’m just excited, and I think when September comes he’s going to be hitting his stride.”

Perhaps we'll see Lawrence and Etienne in action on Aug. 12 against the Cleveland Browns.