Jaguars Are Reportedly Signing Former Buccaneers RB

Last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with Leonard Fournette. Replacing his production will be tough, but the front office has found another tailback to add to their rotation.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo is reporting that Jacksonville is closing in on signing Dare Ogunbowale. He was ironically released by Tampa Bay after the team signed Fournette.

This will allow Ogunbowale to stay in Florida, while also getting a chance to receive an increased role. Jacksonville isn’t exactly loaded at running back, so Ogunbowale could serve an important role on third downs.

Ogunbowale had 35 receptions for 286 yards. In addition to being a solid pass catcher, the Wisconsin product is one of the better special teams players in the NFL.

The #Jaguars are in the process of signing former #Buccaneers RB Dare Ogunbowale, source says. A special-teams ace, Ogunbowale stays in Florida after meeting with the #Raiders earlier this week. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 9, 2020

Las Vegas had the first crack at Ogunbowale, but clearly he didn’t see himself as a perfect fit for Jon Gruden.

At 26 years old, Ogunbowale can improve his stock in Jacksonville before testing the open market again.

The Jaguars’ current starter at running back is James Robinson. Behind him on the depth chart is Devine Ozigbo and Chris Thompson. Ryquell Armstead could see some time in the backfield as well once he’s off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ogunbowale probably won’t see many snaps on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. After all, he only has a few days to learn the team’s offense.