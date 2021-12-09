Jaguars Assistant Coach Expected To Leave For College Job

It’s that time of year, folks. The coaching carousel is off and running. The latest news comes from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer will reportedly have to find a replacement for one of his assistant coaches at season’s end.

According to a report, Jaguars assistant coach Tyler Bowen is leaving Jacksonville at the end of the season to become Virginia Tech’s new offensive coordinator.

It’ll be interesting to see who Meyer picks as Bowen’s replacement early next year.

“Brent Pry is set to bring in a former Penn State colleague to run his offense at Virginia Tech. Pry is expected to hire Tyler Bowen, who is currently the Jacksonville Jaguars’ tight ends coach, as the Hokies’ offensive coordinator at the conclusion of the Jaguars’ season, sources tell On3,” reports Matt Zenitz, via On3.

Virginia Tech is expected to hire Jacksonville Jaguars assistant coach Tyler Bowen as offensive coordinator at the conclusion of the Jaguars' season, sources tell @On3sports. Bowen worked with new Va Tech head coach Brent Pry at Penn State.https://t.co/Bu2WXKE9Bt — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 9, 2021

That might not be the only coach who leaves Jacksonville at the end of the season.

Some speculate Urban Meyer’s NFL career could come to an end early next year. The Jaguars are just 2-10 this season and have been a disaster at every corner. It’s hard to imagine Jacksonville sticks by Meyer beyond this season, but crazier things have happened.

If Meyer does get a second chance in 2022, he’ll have to do some rearranging to his staff. The Jaguars desperately need it.

Jacksonville clashes against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday in an AFC South battle.