Jaguars Assistant Coach Reportedly Taking Time Away From Team For Personal Reasons

Urban Meyer assembled an impressive contingent of assistant coaches when he was hired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. But he may have to enter training camps without one of his key assistants.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Jaguars special teams coordinator Brian Schneider is taking time away for personal reasons. Per the report, the Jaguars will “fully support” Schneider and his family during his absence.

Schneider is coming off an 11-year run as special teams coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks. His units consistently performed very well under Carroll.

This isn’t the first time that Schneider has taken a leave of absence for personal reasons though. He took a similar leave with the Seattle Seahawks in September of last year.

#Jaguars special teams coordinator Brian Schneider has decided to take time away from coaching for personal reasons, I’m told. The team will fully support Schneider and his family during this time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 21, 2021

But when Urban Meyer was named head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this year, Schneider jumped at the opportunity to reunite with him.

The two had previously worked together at Colorado State, Schneider’s alma mater. Meyer was the Rams’ wide receivers coach while Schneider worked as a graduate assistant. Schneider eventually became the Rams’ special teams coordinator and tight ends coach after Meyer departed.

Now it looks like the two may have to wait a little bit while longer before they can work together again.

Hopefully Coach Schneider is able to deal with his family matters in a positive way.

