Jaguars Assistant Coach: “Still Too Early” To Name Starting QB

If you ask any fan who’ll be the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, they’ll say Trevor Lawrence. That being said, it sounds like the No. 1 overall pick isn’t a lock to start for Week 1.

On Wednesday morning, Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer said the team has not yet named a starting quarterback.

Schottenheimer actually told reporters “It’s still too early to say how this thing’s going to play out.”

While there’s technically nothing wrong with this remark from Schottenheimer, it’s very evident that Jacksonville fans aren’t too thrilled with it. They want to hear about Lawrence’s progression and if he’s going to be the starter for the season opener. Anything other than that is going generate more questions than answers.

Although the Jaguars have a legitimate starter on their roster in Gardner Minshew, it’s hard to believe they drafted Lawrence with the first pick just for him to sit out the season opener.

Let’s also not forget that Lawrence said he’s working hard to “master” Urban Meyer’s offense prior to Week 1.

“I want to just master the offense,” Lawrence said. “I want to have complete control, know everything and be comfortable. You can’t really play free and play really well if you don’t know what you’re doing. That’s the goal, to master the offense by the time training camp comes around so in training camp we can focus everything forward on being the best team we can come August 14 and then going on into the regular season as well.”

We’ll know more about the Jaguars’ plans at quarterback when training camp begins in July.