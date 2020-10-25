For Doug Marrone and the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 2020 season is off to an abysmal start.

In an underwhelming AFC South, the Jaguars find themselves in the basement with a 1-5 record. The team has lost five consecutive games.

The disappointing start might lead to a big-time change in Jacksonville’s lineup.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that the Jaguars would consider benching their starting quarterback, Gardner Minshew, if he continued to struggle. Multiple sources say that the change could come as soon as today against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Marrone’s doubt in Minshew is well-founded. After putting the NFL on notice last year, the 24-year-old has struggled to remain consistent in 2020.

Jacksonville’s quarterback room only gets thinner after Minshew. Journeyman Mike Glennon seemed poised to take the reins if Marrone opts to bench the second-year quarterback.

Further down the line, rookie gunslinger Jake Luton could also get a chance under center. Luton graduated from Oregon State where he torched the Pac-12, throwing for 2,714 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2019.

Looking even further into the future, Jacksonville may hope to draft a rookie in the upcoming 2021 NFL draft. The team is sure to get a high first-round pick, allowing them to have a shot at Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, or Trey Lance.

But for now, the job is Minshew’s. He’s kept his eyes forward as the team desperately looks for answers.

“We have everybody trying to pull together trying to find solutions,” Minshew told Rapoport. “We’ve had some great conversations already this week.”

The young quarterback will need to find a way to translate those conversations to results on the field. If not, Minshew Mania might be over.

The Jaguars play the Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET.