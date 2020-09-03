The Jaguars Have Reportedly Traded Safety Ronnie Harrison

It appears tank season has already begun for the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite the season-opener still being 10 days away.

It’s no secret the Jaguars won’t have much success in the 2020 campaign. Coaching changes and major roster moves have paved the way for Jacksonville to have a strong chance of securing the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. By having the first pick, the Jaguars would then be able to draft Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

To essentially improve their chances of that scenario playing out, the Jaguars are shipping off key players ahead of the 2020 season. First, it was star defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Jacksonville shipped Ngakoue off to Minnesota for second-round pick in 2021 and fifth-round pick in 2022.

Now, it appears star safety Ronnie Harrison is on the block. The Jaguars’ defense is certainly trending in the wrong direction with just a week and a half to go until the start of their 2020 campaign.

Some more NFL news. Hearing the Jaguars aren’t done unloading players. They are going to make another trade with Ronnie Harrison on his way out. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) September 3, 2020

Ronnie Harrison, the Alabama alum, has been a star for the Jacksonville defense. He compiled 71 total tackles, two sacks and two picks last season.

It’s a bit baffling as to why the Jaguars want to ship Harrison off. He’s only 23-years-old and it wouldn’t require a large new contract to keep him with the Jaguars beyond 2020. But Jacksonville may be looking to load up on more draft picks for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville begins the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Indianapolis Colts. For now, it looks like Harrison won’t be suiting up for the Jaguars if a trade comes to fruition.

UPDATE: A trade has reportedly gone through. Jacksonville has reportedly traded Harrison to the Browns.

Source: The #Jaguars have traded S Ronnie Harrison to the #Browns. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2020