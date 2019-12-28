Jaguars Release Statement On ESPN’s Doug Marrone Report

Earlier Saturday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone had been informed he will not return as the team’s head coach.

ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that Jacksonville’s ownership has informed Marrone that he is out following Week 17.

However, the Jacksonville Jaguars suggest that’s not the case.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement through team spokesman Jim Woodcock.

“Reports that Doug Marrone will be dismissed after Sunday’s game are 100 percent incorrect. Owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, which includes coaching and personnel, midweek next week,” the statement read.

Statement from Jim Woodcock, #Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s spokesman: "Reports that Doug Marrone will be dismissed after Sunday’s game are 100 percent incorrect. Owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, which includes coaching and personnel, midweek next week.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2019

Marrone led the Jaguars to a 10-6 season in 2017, his first season as the official head coach of the organization. Jacksonville reached the AFC Championship Game, losing to the Patriots during that season.

Despite his early success, the Jaguars have taken a massive step back over the past two seasons. Jacksonville went 5-11 in 2018 and could match that with a loss on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jaguars sit at 5-10 on the season and will be without star running back Leonard Fournette – who is out with the flu.

Jacksonville kicks off against Indianapolis at 4:25 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for the latest on Marrone.