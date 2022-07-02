Jaguars Coach Reveals 1 Major Improvement Trevor Lawrence Has Made This Offseason

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence had the usual ups and downs during his rookie season last year. But year two could be big for the former Clemson star.

Year two often proves to be a pivotal one in the life of an NFL quarterback. The good news is it sounds like Lawrence is making significant progress.

“The last couple of days through the OTAs, you see some of the checks that he’s made the line of scrimmage,” said Jaguars quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy, via Jaguar Report. “He’s making quicker decisions now.”

The quicker decisions probably stem from Lawrence's better understanding of the Jacksonville playbook, which changed a bit this offseason.

The better the quarterback understands the plays, the better he can manipulate a defense and make quick decision.

"I think he's done an outstanding job of number one, learning the system and buying into the way that we want to run and we want our quarterback to play in the system," McCoy added.

"And, you know, not only the leadership part of it, but the way, you know, from day to day on how we work, you know, in the way he's bought in and really, each day kind of learned something new through each install, you know. We have a number of installs we've done, and he's taking it one day at a time and tried to master the system."

Expectations of Lawrence's second year are high ahead of the 2022 season.