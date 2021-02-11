Jaguars Confirm Their Plans For Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to draft Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. There’s no sense in pretending they aren’t.

Tomorrow, they’ll have a chance to see the Clemson star work out in person. Lawrence is hosting a Pro Day workout at his college campus on Friday, and the Jaguars will be in attendance.

In addition to head coach Urban Meyer, new Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer will be at Clemson to observe Lawrence.

Surely, they’ve watched plenty of him on film, but this will be a chance to at least see him up close and personal.

While Meyer and company will actually be in the building, you too can watch Lawrence’s workout from the comfort of home. It will be broadcast on ACC Network and simulcast on NFL Network and ESPN2 starting at 10 a.m. ET.

In addition to Cornell Powell, one of Clemson’s top receivers in 2020 and a 2021 NFL Draft prospect, Lawrence will be throwing to former Tigers wide receiver Charone Peake, former Notre Dame wideout Chris Finke and ex-Vanderbilt wide receiver Caleb Scott.

We would expect him to put on a nice little show throwing against air.