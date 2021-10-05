Report: Jaguars Current Plan For Urban Meyer Revealed

It didn’t take very long for Urban Meyer’s seat in Jacksonville to heat up. The head coach of the Jaguars has been in the news for the past few days due to his bizarre actions over the weekend.

After the Jaguars fell short to the Bengals on Thursday night, Meyer stayed in Ohio to apparently see his grandchildren. Over the weekend, however, he was spotted at a bar with a woman who is not his wife.

Meyer apologized to his team on Monday, but it’s pretty evident that his actions over the weekend have really damaged the way the rest of the locker room views him.

The Jaguars aren’t ready to make any drastic changes to their coaching staff just yet, but NFL insider Benjamin Allbright is reporting that conversations have been had about who could potentially replace Meyer later this season.

“The Jags are going to keep Urban Meyer ‘for now,’ but conversations have been had about who to replace him with in-season (Sutton, Strong, Bevell), as well as if they part ways end of year,” Allbright tweeted. “FO wants to give him a chance to dig out of this.”

The Jags are going to keep Urban Meyer "for now," but conversations have been had about who to replace him with in-season (Sutton, Strong, Bevell), as well as if they part ways end of year. FO wants to give him a chance to dig out of this. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 5, 2021

Jaguars owner Shad Khan made it abundantly clear in his statement on Tuesday that Meyer will have to earn his trust back.

“I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable,” Khan wrote in a statement. “I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

It’ll be up to Meyer to right the ship in Jacksonville.