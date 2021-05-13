Jaguars Defender Has Clear Expectation For Trevor Lawrence

Being the No. 1 overall pick has already placed high expectations on rookie Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Additionally, at least one of his new teammates is expecting big things in year one.

Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen has dealt with his fair share of shoddy quarterback play in Jacksonville the last two seasons. But with Lawrence on the way, the 2019 first rounder thinks the rookie is “going to light the scoreboard up.”

“Definitely hit him up as soon as he got drafted, let him know I’m going to have his back,” Allen said in a Thursday interview with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “I know the whole team’s got his back, and [I told him to] just go out and do your thing. Do what you’ve been doing your whole life. And I know you’re going to have support from us and we’re going to try to hold it down on the defensive end because I know, personally, he’s going to light the scoreboard up — especially with the receivers we’ve got, the running backs we’ve got.

“So I’m excited to see that. And I know defensively we’ve got to do our job and I know we’re going to do that as well. So I’m just excited for him and excited to see what this next chapter of life unfolds for him.”

.@JoshAllen41_ was one of the first teammates to call @TrevorLawrencee after he was drafted. "The whole team got his back. Just go out there and do your thing. Do what you've been doing your whole life." (via @gmfb) pic.twitter.com/qe6P2W0LEb — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) May 13, 2021

Based on Lawrence’s play the last three years at Clemson, Allen’s assessment seems to be more than fair. The new Jaguars rookie already has numerous pro qualities and has proven that he can win at the collegiate level.

While Lawrence hopes to inject life into the Jaguars offense, Allen will look to bounce back from an injury-ridden 2020. The second-year edge rusher played in just eight games last season, finishing with 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits. During his rookie year, he recorded 10.5 sacks.

The Jaguars might be young, but with Lawrence set to lead on offense and Allen captaining the defense, the future is bright in Jacksonville.

[Pro Football Talk]