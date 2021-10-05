Jaguars Reportedly Discussing 2 Terms With Urban Meyer

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has put himself in a very difficult situation. In fact, he may end up being fired because of his recent actions.

Over the weekend, Meyer was spotted at a bar in Columbus, Ohio, as multiple videos of a woman dancing on him went viral. The woman in the video was not Meyer’s wife, which made this a very concerning situation for the team.

Meyer apologized for his actions on Monday, saying “I should not have had myself in that position.” However, the Jaguars aren’t ready to just forgive Meyer.

Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi is reporting that Jacksonville is having “closed-door meetings” with Meyer that could get ugly in the near future.

“According to two Jacksonville sources, there are many closed-door meetings happening over the last two days in the football offices and none of them have anything to do with the Titans,” Lombardi tweeted. “Stay tuned. This might get ugly.”

Michael McCann, a legal analyst for Sportico, then mentioned that Jacksonville could be discussing “morals clause” and “for cause” in the future with Meyer because of his actions. In other words, he may have violated his contract over the weekend and could be fired because of it.

Although McCann was just speculating, Lombardi confirmed that Jacksonville is actually discussing those two terms with Meyer.

That's exactly what is being discussed. https://t.co/DCO8anfRo7 — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) October 5, 2021

If the Jaguars are seriously discussing “morals clause” and “for cause” with Meyer, there’s a chance his run with the franchise could end very soon.

While it would still be a surprise to see Meyer fired in October, there’s no denying that his NFL career is off to an awful start.