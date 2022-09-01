Jaguars Executive Has Telling Comment After Urban Meyer's Departure

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer's stint as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars was an utter disaster. He was fired after going 2-11 in the team's first 13 games.

The Jaguars then hired Doug Pederson as their new coach in the offseason. So far, it sounds like he's doing a much better job of changing Jacksonville's culture than Meyer did.

Jaguars chief football strategy officer Tony Khan recently commented on the atmosphere around the team now that Pederson is in charge.

“You can’t force people to respect someone or like someone or want to work with someone,” Khan said, via Yahoo Sports. “I think at the end of the day, someone needs to do the job on their own merits and the command Doug has of the whole building, respect he has from everybody and the genuine way he conducts himself has gone a really, really long way with a lot of people, including all the staff, everybody around the office and the players.

"It feels very different, in a good way, and very organized and a lot of that is based on the experience of Doug and his staff and the achievements they have in this business, the playoff wins, championship games and Super Bowl rings.”

Technically, Khan didn't mention Meyer's name. That being said, it doesn't take a genius to read between the lines.

Meyer's time in Jacksonville was filled with controversial headlines and head-scratching moments.