Jaguars Fans Are Furious With Team’s Owner Today

Despite firing Urban Meyer before the end of the 2021 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still searching for a new head coach.

Last week, it seemed like the organization had former Jaguars quarterback Byron Leftwich locked up as a potential replacement. However, Leftwich reportedly did not want to work with current general manager Trent Baalke.

Rather than move on from Baalke – which fans have been clamoring for – owner Shad Khan is sticking with his GM. That move appears to have closed the door on Leftwich joining as the team’s new head coach.

Needless to say, Jaguars fans aren’t very happy with Shad Khan right now.

“Shad Khan and Bankruptcy,” one longtime Jaguars fans said when asked about a “dream collab.”

“Shad Khan treats former players of his franchise probably the poorest in the league. Disgraceful,” another fan said.

At least one fan thinks Khan is just in it for the money.

“It’s clear Shad Khan sees the #Jaguars as a lucrative investment. Nothing more, nothing less. It’s just a personal piggy bank that he puts money in and then gets 3x the money out. The fact that it’s also a football team with a loyal fan base is just a minor detail to him,” the fan said.

Former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson and Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia are reportedly the two finalists for the job.

Who will Jacksonville hire?