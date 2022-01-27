It’s been reported multiple times that Byron Leftwich is a finalist for the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ head coaching vacancy, but the latest update on this situation says otherwise.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Jaguars recently interviewed former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio for their job opening. Fangio has a preexisting relationship with Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke.

The timing of this news is a bit suspicious. Chris Porter of First Coast News reported that Leftwich doesn’t want Baalke as the general manager in Jacksonville. If this is true, Baalke could potentially bring in another candidate to save himself.

Although the Jaguars promised their fans they would bounce back from Urban Meyer’s fallout, the way their handling this process is somewhat embarrassing. In fact, some of their fans are fed up with this situation.

“I’m gonna say it again. This organization isn’t serious,” one fan said.

I’m gonna say it again. This organization isn’t serious. https://t.co/X6YTlVEVgY — tiny & mighty🐊💙 (@krizielyvonne) January 27, 2022

“That’s sickening,” another fan said.

The rest of the NFL world has also noticed how bizarre this situation is.

“There’s a scenario where Trevor Lawrence’s GM and HC are Trent Baalke and Vic Fangio in 2022,” The Jet Press tweeted. “Can’t believe Jacksonville might ruin one of the best QB prospects ever.”

There’s a scenario where Trevor Lawrence’s GM and HC are Trent Baalke and Vic Fangio in 2022. Can’t believe Jacksonville might ruin one of the best QB prospects ever. But save him from the #Jets right? — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) January 27, 2022

Even draft analyst Matt Miller is frustrated by this news.

“If the Jaguars run it with Baalke and Fangio, Trevor Lawrence should demand a trade,” Miller tweeted. “Immediately. Don’t wait to see what BS OC hire they try to sell you. Demand. A. Trade.”

If the Jaguars run it with Baalke and Fangio, Trevor Lawrence should demand a trade. Immediately. Don't wait to see what BS OC hire they try to sell you. Demand. A. Trade. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 27, 2022

If the Jaguars hire Fangio as their next head coach, the fan base will be livid.

Fangio isn’t an awful coach by any means, but the reality is Leftwich has more upside.